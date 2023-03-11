Exclusive: Vijalaxmi Singh bags Shemaroo Umang’s Shravani!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of shows which have launched recently and one of them is Shravani on Shemaroo Umang.

The show is a story set against the backdrop of a sacred city in Gorakhpur. The narrative is based on a loving daughter Shravani who is devoted to helping her visually impaired parents. Manmohan Tiwari and Shivani Chakravarty play a titular role along with actors Arti Singh, Gaurika Sharma, Preetika Chauhan, and Vicky Singh among others.

It was only recently that we reported that actors in the likes of Rajath Sain, Amita Khopkar and Vedaant Saluja have joined the cast of the show. Well, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Vijaylaxmi Singh has been roped in to play a significant role in the show.

Vijaylaxmi has been a part of Imlie on Star Plus playing the role of Radha Tripathi.

