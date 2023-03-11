Exclusive: Vijalaxmi Singh bags Shemaroo Umang’s Shravani!

It was only recently that we reported that actors like Rajath Sain, Amita Khopkar and Vedaant Saluja have joined the cast of the show. Vijaylaxmi has been a part of Imlie on Star Plus playing the role of Radha Tripathi.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 15:56
Vijalaxmi Singh

MUMBAI: There are a lot of shows which have launched recently and one of them is Shravani on Shemaroo Umang.

The show is a story set against the backdrop of a sacred city in Gorakhpur. The narrative is based on a loving daughter Shravani who is devoted to helping her visually impaired parents. Manmohan Tiwari and Shivani Chakravarty play a titular role along with actors Arti Singh, Gaurika Sharma, Preetika Chauhan, and Vicky Singh among others.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Shaily Priya Pandey of Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se gets injured on set, read to find out more

It was only recently that we reported that actors in the likes of Rajath Sain, Amita Khopkar and Vedaant Saluja have joined the cast of the show. Well, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Vijaylaxmi Singh has been roped in to play a significant role in the show.

Vijaylaxmi has been a part of Imlie on Star Plus playing the role of Radha Tripathi.

Tell us how much you are enjoying watching the current drama of Shravani in the comment section below! How excited are you to watch Vijaylaxmi in the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more interesting news and updates from the world of television, the digital medium and Bollywood.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Arti Singh bags Shemaroo Umang's new show

Stay tuned to this space for more scoops and interesting news about your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities!


 

Shravani Shemaroo Umang Manmohan Tiwari Shivani Chakravarty Arti Singh Gaurika Sharma Preetika Chauhan Vicky Singh Vijaylaxmi Singh Vedaant Saluja Rajath Sain Amita Khopkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
MUMBAI :Esha Deol stepped into the acting world with her debut movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred Aftaab...
Wow! Tiger 3 gets U/A Certification from CBFC with no cuts, Minor alterations in Salman Khan's film
MUMBAI :Tiger 3, the highly awaited film starring Salman Khan, is set to release in the midst of the upcoming festive...
OMG! Did you know that not just the family one, but Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda have THIS in common? Read to find out!
MUMBAI :Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our actresses and celebrities...
“I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear”, Kanika Mann of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’
MUMBAI: Celebrated as the year’s most passionate love story, COLORS’ recently launched show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has got...
Must Read! Know all about Fauzia Adeel Butt, the mystery woman posing with celebs at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash
MUMBAI: Hindi Cinema’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a grand star studded bash for his...
Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint
MUMBAI :Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohitashv Gour
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour at Ramlila celebrations at Lal Quila in New Delhi!
Shafaq
OMG! From Shafaq and Falaq Naaz to Shilpa and Shamita Shetty; these celebrity siblings have always supported each other through major scandals, read for more
Manish
Exclusive! Manish Khanna and Dhruvee Haldankar roped in for Light and Torch Production’s next for Shemaroo titled Crime World!
Kundali Milan
EXCLUSIVE! Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan all set to go OFF-AIR
Angoori
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori Bhabi and Manmohan Tiwari enthusiastically celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Indore!
Kundali
"Shemaroo Umang's 'Kundali Milan' Hits the Century Mark: Celebrating 100 Glorious Episodes with Grandeur!"