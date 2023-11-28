Exclusive! Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar have an amazing chemistry on-screen: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Hrishikesh Pandey

Hrishikesh Pandey plays an integral role in Teri Meri Doriyaann as Yashraj Baweja and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his experience shooting for the show, his bond with his co-actors among many other details.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 13:13
Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on television. The show took some time to sustain itself and now it is one of the top rated shows on television today. Starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show witnesses them in the leading roles of Angad and Sahiba.

The show is set against the background of a sikh background and the show is on a highpoint where there is a lookalike on Angad which is adding mystery to the show. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Confession! Keerat accepts having the same feelings for Veer)

Hrishikesh Pandey plays an integral role in the show as Yashraj Baweja and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his experience shooting for the show, his bond with his co-actors among many other details.

Take a look…

Hrishikesh mentioned, “I have been a part of various popular projects and I am glad to be a part of yet another show. The cast is lovely and I have noticed that the shows which do well often have actors who vibe well together. The entire cast is like a family. “

Speaking about his bond with co-actors, Hrishikesh shared, “We all eat food, share lunches and have a lot of fun together. Even Vijayendra and Himanshi are very sweet and they have an amazing chemistry on-screen.”

Speaking about his character and what he loves most about Yashraj, he expressed, “It is important for me to play characters which have substance. My character has a lovely shade and while earlier he was seen in a classy yet rough character, he is now seen as a gentleman. I have always played different roles and I am glad to be a part of a project which has offered me a distinguished role.” (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Veer and Keerat marry in Gurudwara, Brar family gets stunned)

Well said Hrishikesh!

Star Plus Himanshi Parashar Vijayendra Kumeria Hrishikesh Pandey Teri Meri Doriyaann TellyChakkar
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 13:13

