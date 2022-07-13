EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya starrer Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye to go OFF-AIR on THIS date

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye which started airing on small screens a few months ago has managed to impress the viewers.

Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya starrer show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Armaan cheated on Saumya so many times even when she was pregnant with his babies but she tried to mend things.

But when the matter escalated, Saumya decided to leave Armaan and then the duo had to fight for their babies.

We have seen how Armaan and Saumya's paths have separated and struggling in their own ways.

While the viewers have appreciated the show and the storyline, the makers have decided to wind up the show within a few months of its launch.

This came as a huge shocker for the fans.

The show which started on a grand note on 7th February will be going off-air exactly after 6 months.

The show's shooting will be wrapped up on 5th August while the show will air its last episode on 7th August.

Will you miss Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye? Tell us in the comments.

