EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya starrer Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye to wrap up soon?

Vidhi and Vijayendra have so far tried their best to entertain the viewers not just with their rocking chemistry but also with their amazing performances.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen ever since the start of the year 2022, a lot of new TV shows are hitting the screens and at the same time, several shows are going off-air. 

In fact, there are a few shows that are immediately being sacked within just a few months of their launch. 

This news has come as a huge shocker for the fans as well. 

We had previously reported about Sony TV's show Dosti Anokhi which started airing just a few months back has been wrapped up. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that the channel is now gearing up to pull the plugs of another show. 

Well, it is none other than Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. 

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye started on a grand note a few months back and the viewers were loving how the story was progressing. 

But now, we hear that the makers have decided to wrap up the show. 

Well, there is no confirmation on the same yet but the show will be bidding adieu to the viewers at any point in time. 

The duo reunited after Udaan and fans were thrilled to see them together on-screen. 

Well, we are still waiting for the official confirmation from the makers! 

But if the news is true then we will sure miss seeing Armaan and Saumya on-screen!

What about you? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

