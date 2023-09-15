EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani on getting hate on social media for playing a grey role in GHKKPM: Fans used to often post hate comments but this is the love and respect we get from the viewers for our performance as actors

Vijhay Badlaani is seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where he portrays the role of Nishikanth Bhosale. The actor opens up on working with the show's amazing star cast and viewers hate on social media and much more.
Vijhay Badlaani

MUMBAI:Actor Vijhay Badlaani is a popular name in the entertainment industry. 

The talented star has been a part of several hit TV shows and movies over the years in his career. 

After delivering solid performances with his fine acting chops in shows like Pandya Store and Dharampatni, he is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actor is playing the role of Nishikanth Bhosale in the popular drama series and is paired opposite Minaal Bal. 

Vijhay is seen in a grey shade character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and is winning several hearts with his performance.

It's been almost more than months since the leap premiered. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijhay who spoke about how things are going on with the show.

Revealing if he is finding his character challenging to which, Vijhay said, ''I am not finding it challenging but I am loving playing this role. It is fun as I am surrounded by great actors. My bar raises along with them automatically. There is so much give and take. If we work with a weaker actor, there isn't much give and take. I am present in almost all scenes with Nimai sir. Manasi Salvi is also a top-most actor. I am always on an alert mode while performing scenes with her. I forget my personal life. I just be in the scene and focus on my work.''

Further revealing all the hate he is getting on social media, he said, ''I got hate for my character in Pandya Store as well. So, I was prepared for it well before. Fans used to often post hate comments on my social media as my character created problems for leads. But they used to love my scenes there. This is the love and respect we get from the viewers for our performance as actors. Actors tend to get hate comments if you play a negative character. So, I am okay with it.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

