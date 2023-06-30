EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani on his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It will be a grey shade character and will keep changing depending on the circumstances

Vijhay Badlaani is all set to be seen in a pivotal role in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Vijhay Badlaani

MUMBAI: Vijhay Badlaani is one of the most popular actors of small screens.

The actor has been a part of several hit TV shows and movies in his long career span.

After delivering fine performances in shows like Pandya Store and Dharampatni.

While Vijhay played a negative role in Pandya Store, he was seen in a positive character in Dharampatni.

And now, Vijhay has bagged another popular show where he will be essaying a negative character once again.

The actor will be seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijhay who spoke about the show, his character and more.

Speaking on his thoughts about playing a negative role, he said, ''I was super excited when I heard about this role. I was very excited to play a negative character once again. I played a negative role in Pandya Store as well. I was awarded for the best negative character. After Pandya Store, I did Dharampatni which was a positive character.''

He added, ''It will be a grey shade character. He will keep changing depending on the circumstances.''

Further, revealing details about his character, Vijhay said, ''I am playing the uncle of Ishaan which is being played by Shakti Arora. We both share a friend-like bond in the show. My character name is Nishikanth and Ishaan fondly refers to me as Nishu kaka.''

Talking about the hate he might receive on social media, he said, ''I got hate for my character in Pandya Store as well. I was prepared in that show as well. The viewers used to often post hate comments for troubling the leads. Viewers used to love my scenes there. This is the love and respect we get from the viewers. Actors are tend to get hate comments if you playing a negative character.''

Lastly, Vijhay revealed that he has only recently started shooting for the show and his experience so far has been great. 

Well, we are looking forward to Vijhay's journey in the show!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

