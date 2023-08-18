EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani opens up on viewers' response to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his experience working with Shakti Arora, says, ''He is a very nice person to work with. I have seen very few people like him who are grounded''

MUMBAI: Vijhay Badlaani is a popular television actor.

The talented star has been a part of several hit TV shows and movies in his long career span.

After delivering fine performances in shows like Pandya Store and Dharampatni, Vijhay is currently impressing everyone with his fine performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Vijhay is seen playing the role of Nishikanth Bhosle in the popular drama series.

Just like in Pandya Store, Vijhay is seen in a grey role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well.

It's been almost two months since the leap premiered.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijhay who spoke about her journey so far in the show, his character and much more.

When asked about the viewers response across social media to the leap, Vijhay said, ''The response has been great. People are just loving the character and I am happy doing it. This was the same thing that I had done in Pandya Stores. So, people always remember me for the character Janardhan Seth in that show. He was also as cunning as Nishikanth has become which is situational cunning. Otherwise, he is very good to family and very caring towards his daughters. He is also very obedient towards Rao saheb. But when it comes to what Rao Saheb has said, so he has to do it.''

The viewers have loved Nishi kaka and Ishaan's chacha-bhatija jodi.

When asked about his experience working with Shakti, he said, ''We have a great bond. Shakti is very down-to-earth and humble. Our chemistry has come out to be very good. I have also heard people praising our chacha-bhatija jodi. Even Shakti told me that we look good on-screen. He is a very nice person to work with. I have seen very few people like him who are grounded and down-to-earth. We call each other brother. We all have fun on the set. It feels great that the viewers have accepted everyone of us.''

Lastly, when asked about his experience working with the young lot of actors, he said, ''It has been great working with them. They are really good with their work and also very dedicated. Everyone is focused on the set which reflects in the scenes. We have a very amazing group of artists.''

Well said, Vijhay!

