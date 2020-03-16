EXCLUSIVE! Vikram to lose his cool over Swaran for getting the deal in Colors' Swaran Ghar

Meanwhile Swaran comes to leave her outside and informs her of the list of questions to enquire with the doctors.

EXCLUSIVE! Vikram to lose his cool over Swaran for getting the deal in Colors' Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Swaran making it clear that she’s not interested in any relationship with Ajit.

In the previous episodes, Divya is planning to take Ajit with him to the hospital for a check-up. Meanwhile, Swaran comes to leave her outside and informs her of the list of questions to enquire with the doctors. Noticing this Ajit recommends Swaran accompany Divya to the hospital as she is the best person to know things in detail instead of him. This upsets Diya and she is now worried that her truth will be exposed if Swaran accompanied her.

Bebe is surprised to see Yug coming home with Ajit from the market instead of Swaran. On the other side, Swaran takes Divya to the hospital. Divya says her doctor is Sonam. However, Swaran feels it is by mistake and informs her we have taken an appointment for Prabha who is quite experienced. Divya is scared as her fake pregnancy news will be exposed.
 
In the upcoming episode, we exclusively learnt that Swaran will get the order and investors instead of Swaran, this will leave Vikram furious and as he comes back home he will throw tantrums at Swaran while she is trying to talk it out with him. He refuses to accept that his mother is capable to do something without their fake support. 

Bebe swaran ghar Swaran Ajit Sangeeta Ghosh Bedis Ronit Roy Rohit Chaudhary Colors tv Endemol nakul bedi yug bedi Sargun Mehta Ravi Dubey TellyChakkar
