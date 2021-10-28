EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary opens up on bagging Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, says he was considered for some other role first, talks about his brother bond with C.I.D co-star Ajay Nagrath

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is successfully running on the small screens ever since its launch.

The show stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struck the right chord with the viewers and everyone is loving it.

The show also stars a talented bunch of actors who have already proved their mettle in acting with stellar performances in their previous projects.

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is one of them who is seen in a pivotal role in the show.

The actor is seen playing the role of Shashi. Vineet is paired opposite Reena Aggarwal aka Vedika in the show.

Vineet's character is quite impactful and we all know that he can always slay in such characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineet who spoke in length about his character and much more.

Shashi's character has a lot of shades. How challenging it gets as several layers of your character a being unfolded as the story is progressing?

Yes, Shashi’s character has many layers that will unfold with time. The only challenge was that the last show I was doing with Balaji had the same look and was also negative, so I had to make sure that it doesn't look similar in any way. I think I succeeded. If I could change anything about it, its name. And would love to play some light lighted scenes as well in the show.

Any interesting story behind bagging this show?

As I am working regularly in Balaji, I really wanted to be a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Initially, they wanted me to audition for another role. However, I was sure if I can find anything for me in the show that's Shashi.

One of your former CID co-stars Ajay Nagrath is also a part of the show. How is it reuniting with him once again?

Ajay and I are not friends, we are brothers for the last 10 years. So this is one of the reasons I wanted to do the show, and I didn't tell him anything about me being part of the show, surprised him on the first day of my shoot.

On the work front, Vineet has done shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Balika Vadhu, Naagin, Adaalat, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among others.

