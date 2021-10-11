EXCLUSIVE! Vintage Boy's actress Sangeeta Odwani ROPED in for Azaad's Hari Mirch Laal Mirch Ek Teekhi Ek Karaari

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of Television.

We have always been at the forefront of reporting about various upcoming shows and movies. With an interesting line-up of shows on television on top-rated GEC channels such as Zee TV, Star Plus, Colors and Azaad channel there is a lot coming up for telly-lovers.

Azaad has lined up a plethora of interesting shows, and yet we hear about another show making its way.

The show will be from the house of Jay Mehta Productions. We had earlier updated that Aditi Rawat and Abhinandan Jindal are in the lead.

Now, Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Sangeeta Odwani is roped in the show.

Sangeeta has been a part of Mx Player's web series Vintage Boys earlier. It will be interesting to see what the actress has to offer for the show.

We couldn't connect with the actors nor the Production house for a comment.

The show is going to be a complete family drama and the shooting for the same will soon go on the floor.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.