EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor opens up on Samar's death track in Anupamaa, says it was quite shocking for him, reveals he wants to see more shades of his character Romil to unfold in the show and much more

MUMBAI: Viraj Kapoor entered Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa a few months ago.

The actor is playing the role of Romil in the hit drama series produced by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi.

Romil is Ankush's son from another woman with whom he had an extramarital affair. His entry had created havoc in the Kapadia house.

The viewers had seen how Romil was a spoilt child but within a few episodes, his character has completely transformed.

Romil is now a complete family person and is extremely fond of Anupama and her family.

The viewers have seen how close he has gotten with Paakhi.

Well, in the recent times during Samar's death track, Romil was missing from the scenes.

The ardent viewers were curious to know why Romil was missing from the show for several episodes.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar Romil spoke about the same.

Talking about Samar's death track, Viraj said, ''Yes, it was definitely shocking for the fans. No one expected this. Sagar is like a brother to me. We have been friends before Anupamaa. When I came to know about it, I was like why this? But some good things are waiting for him. Initially, we really felt bad but the industry is such that these things are quite normal.''

Viraj says that he misses It's not been too many days since Sagar made an exit from the show. We have a great bond as we have worked together in Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Although he shoots for the show once or twice a week for the flasback scenes. We really miss him on the set. Whenever me and Nishi are together on the set, we always talk about him.''

Viraj who was missing from the show since so many says, said, ''Yes, I was not there for few weeks. But my character has seen a drastic change. The storyline has changed. But I hope that the track focuses on other characters and more shades of Romil unfold as no one is going to get over easily for Samar's death. Things will back on track slowly. So, I hope better things happen in the show. I want my character to shape up well, be it positive or negative.''

