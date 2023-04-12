EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor opens up on the sudden boost in his popularity after entering Star Plus' Anupamaa, says, ''I have never got such a response for my work before'', shares about managing work and education and much more

MUMBAI: Actor Viraj Kapoor is the recent new entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor is playing the role of Romil in the hit drama series produced by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi.

Romil is Ankush's son from another woman with whom he had an extramarital affair. His entry had created havoc in the Kapadia house.

The viewers had seen how Romil was a spoilt child but within a few episodes, his character has completely transformed.

The viewers are loving the soft and loving side of the actor.

Viraj has been a part of the showbiz world ever since his childhood.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Viraj opened up on balancing work and education and social media response for Romil's character.

He said, ''I have been acting since I was 6, so my education and acting career went ahead together. Now I am used to it. I have grown up on the set. The moment my scene used to get over, I used to come to my vanity and start studying. My schooling is done and my college days have started. I am now used to it. I have to shoot for almost 15 days a month. I try to go to college the rest of the days as attendance is also important. I need to know about what's going on in my syllabus. Till now, it has been great and everything is being managed. I hope my last years of college also goes smoothly just like this.''

Talking about social media response to Romil's character, Viraj said, ''My last show was Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB. I did not do any shows as such. I did ads and music videos. Anupamaa is the one which I directly did after Tera Yaar Hoon Main. I was a bit inactive on social media a few times ago due to my studies. Now that I have entered Anupamaa, I have got a great response from the viewers. It was just 3 to 4 days since I entered the show and fans knew me so well.''

He added, ''Whenever I stepped out of the house, people used to recognise me as Romil and praise my work. It was such a great response. I have done almost 10 to 12 shows and some as leads as well but I have not got such a great response till now. Every person whom I meet knows me. In fact, there are people whom I barely knew and used to rarely talk to are now calling me. I was like this show has such a massive popularity. It is just mind-blowing.''

