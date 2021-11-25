EXCLUSIVE! 'Virat has grown EXPONENTIALLY with time' Neil Bhatt on his character, upcoming action scenes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The show is high on drama and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai impress the audience by playing a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.

Talking about the show and himself, Neil had a candid chat with Tellychakkar where he revealed his favourite dish, action sequences and more. You would need a paper and pen to note these intriguing answers.

How has Virat grown from the initial episodes till now?

I would say that he has grown exponentially, there have been a lot of ups and downs in his life. There was a lot of character building has happened when we go through experiences in our life, when we say films are made to believe, we have to make them believe that a character is a real person. That is only possible when I show the life experiences of a person, there are some qualities that get added and vanish due to certain experiences.

Talking about the action sequences of the show, it has become one of its kind. Tell us about the thrill that you experience while performing them?

Thank you for acknowledging the hard work that goes into making these action sequences. It takes a lot of time in shooting them but the scene onscreen may be barely for minutes. The thrill that I experience is I have always been vocal about it that I enjoy action and dance-based shows. My first show was a superhero show so yes I enjoy such kind of action. I hope the audience likes our efforts in creating those action sequences. The kind of action we have shot, I wouldn't say that we are doing exactly how the films portray but trying to bring the same crispness of a fight scene onscreen. There must be some logic to it, especially in television you see those dishoom-dishoom scenes but here when both of them are smart then it creates a better scene.

When the audience is looking at something and reveal that the evidence was right there but they missed it, we may miss some elements but our effort is to give wholesome entertainment from our work. We are hopeful that people will like the upcoming episodes.

What are Neil's hobbies?

Everybody knows about I love dancing. I don't get a lot of time to indulge in my hobbies, but I do love fitness, I used to remove a lot of time jogging, it is a kind of meditation for me. Other than that, I love watching friends, hanging out with my friends so yes that is all about it.

