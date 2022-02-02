EXCLUSIVE! 'Virat isn't childish but surely has a child within him' Iqbal Khan on his character in Nima Denzongpa, characters he would love to play again and more

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama with Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar in pivotal roles.

The most adored hunk Iqbal Khan is all set to enter the show tonight as Virat, it is an intriguing character. We got in touch with him to know about his character, taking up Nima Denzongpa and more. Iqbal had some noteworthy insights to share:

What made you agree to take up Nima Denzongpa?

It is a very nice television, I have done TV for a very long time. At times, people do go a little haywire in trying something different. To do something different and to do something not good are two absolutely different things. In such instances, people feel that we tried something different but it didn't work, keeping that in the mind this is an extremely likeable story, the track is a feel-good fun track that viewers would surely love to get hooked to.

Tell us something about your character in the show

He is basically a guy who is all grown up but has a child within him. He is somebody who never had responsibilities but now that he has one he is trying to do everything possible. He is responsible, he is crazy about the kid and takes care of him. He isn't childish but surely childlike. He loves to have fun, he hates boring so a normal conversation with him will surely be interesting.

Apart from Nima, we have seen you in so many different characters, which is that character that you would love to do it again?

In my first television show, Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai played the role of a Rockstar. I would definitely love to do it back, keeping the current scenario in mind a little more mature. I did this show on Sony called Pyaar Ko Ho Jane Do with Balaji, though it was a finite series it had a storyline, unlike the content we see on Television. He was a sleeper guy coming from a different country and his heart changed, so yes I would love to do these characters again.

We can't wait to see him in a new avatar as Virat in Nima Denzongpa how about you all?

