EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya on working with Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga: She is very desi and a chilled out person, I see innocence in her smile

Vishal Aditya Singh is paired opposite actress Kanika Mann in Colors' recently released show Chand Jalne Laga. The viewers are already in love with the show and also the on-screen pairing.
Vishal Aditya

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the most popular actors of small screens.

The talented star has been a part of the showbiz world for several years.

Vishal who was last seen Atrangii TV's show Parshuram is once again back on small screens after a gap of a few months. 

The actor is seen in Colors' recently released show Chand Jalne Laga where he is romancing TV hottie Kanika Mann. 

While Vishal plays the role of Deva, Kanika is seen as Tara. 

The viewers are already in love with this fresh on-screen pairing. 

It's just been a week since the show was launched and it is keeping the viewers hooked to the screen. 

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Vishal spoke about the show, production house and working with co-star Kanika and much more. 

Revealing his experience of working with Swastik Pictures, Vishal said, ''I had done a show with Swastik before. It wasn't their show, they had taken over that show. But this is my first full-fledged experience working with them. This is like a home for me. I never felt like a newcomer here. Also, it's not even that I have this comfort with them because I have done many shows with them. But the kind of love I have been getting from them is amazing. They are good-hearted people.''

Talking about shooting with Kanika, he said, ''I did not feel that I am meeting her for the first time. We connected very quickly. She is very desi and a chilled out person. I see innocence in her smile.''

Lastly, talking about preparations for his character, he said, ''I did not know how Deva would be. The makers had seen me in Begusarai. That is how they have developed that confidence that I would be able to pull off this character.''

It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gill Tewary under Swastik Pictures.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

