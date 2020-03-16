EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Om Prakash, Priyanka Malhar, Pradeep Ghule, Tanvi Kumar, Mansi Kulkarni, and Manuj Walia roped in for Sony TV's Crime Patrol 2.0

MUMBAI: The much-awaited season of Sony TV's crime drama series Crime Patrol is back on the small screens. Titled Crime Patrol 2.0, the series hit TV last month.

The makers had released several promos which had brought chills down the spine.

Crime Patrol is one such show that has shown some heart-wrenching incidents that took place across the country in the past several years.

Well, we had previously reported about actors like Gireesh Sahdev, Smita Sharan, Pia Tripathi, Sandeep Shridhar, Ankita Khare, Akanksha Gilani, and Minakshi Kashyap, among others who have been roped in for the show.

And now, we have exclusively learned that Vishal Prakash, Priyanka Malhar, Pradeep Ghule, Tanvi Kumar, Mansi Kulkarni, and Manuj Walia have been roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been known about their characters yet.

Anup Soni has successfully hosted several seasons of the show.

However, Crime Patrol 2.0 does not have a host this time.

The makers have changed the format of the show for this season.

Crime Patrol 2.0 hit the small screens on 7th March.

