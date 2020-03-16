EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Om Prakash, Priyanka Malhar, Pradeep Ghule, Tanvi Kumar, Mansi Kulkarni, and Manuj Walia roped in for Sony TV's Crime Patrol 2.0

Crime Patrol is one such show that has shown some heart-wrenching incidents that took place across the country in the past several years.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:27
EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Om Prakash, Priyanka Malhar, Pradeep Ghule, Tanvi Kumar, Mansi Kulkarni, and Manuj Walia roped in for Sony TV'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited season of Sony TV's crime drama series Crime Patrol is back on the small screens. Titled Crime Patrol 2.0, the series hit TV last month.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates from the show's new season.

The makers had released several promos which had brought chills down the spine.

Crime Patrol is one such show that has shown some heart-wrenching incidents that took place across the country in the past several years.

Well, we had previously reported about actors like Gireesh Sahdev, Smita Sharan, Pia Tripathi, Sandeep Shridhar, Ankita Khare, Akanksha Gilani, and Minakshi Kashyap, among others who have been roped in for the show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ram Leela actor Gireesh Sahdev, Pia Tripathi and Sandeep Shridhar roped in for Sony TV's Crime Patrol 2.0

And now, we have exclusively learned that Vishal Prakash, Priyanka Malhar, Pradeep Ghule, Tanvi Kumar, Mansi Kulkarni, and Manuj Walia have been roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been known about their characters yet.

Anup Soni has successfully hosted several seasons of the show.

However, Crime Patrol 2.0 does not have a host this time.

The makers have changed the format of the show for this season.

Crime Patrol 2.0 hit the small screens on 7th March.

Are you liking the current season? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ram Leela actor Gireesh Sahdev, Pia Tripathi and Sandeep Shridhar roped in for Sony TV's Crime Patrol 2.0

Crime Patrol crime patrol 2.0 Sony TV casting crime Karan Sharma Smita Sharan Anup Soni Gireesh Sahdev Akansha Gilani Ankita Khare Minakshi Kashyap Vishal Prakash Priyanka Malhar Pradeep Ghule Tanvi Kumar Mansi Kulkarni Manuj Walia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De...
Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media
MUMBAI: Social media can get ugly. While the platforms are made to share your opinions and connect with the world,...
Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati checks CCTV footage and fails to find Dev
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video