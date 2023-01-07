Exclusive! Vishal Sharma bags Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. We saw that the Pandyas focused on getting Chiku back from Shweta after she left the Pandya Niwas. The show has taken a big leap currently and the Pandyas are living their separate lives while Dhara still wishes to reunite her family. The current track revolves around Prerna’s pregnancy.

Previously, Shiva, Gombi and Krish come to Pandya Store and celebrate as their problems have finally ended.

Gombi recalls his father's dream of seeing Pandya Store in every city.

Therefore, the brothers now decide to fulfill their father's dream.

Now, there comes a bright moment in the Pandya House where the family forgets all the negative moments that created chaos in the house.

The brothers, bahus and the kids are seen enjoying their time as the floor gets soapy and slippery, resulting in all the members slipping and falling.

Everyone has a good laugh as they all fall and fail to get up because of the slippery floor. The kids cannot believe that the adults were fighting a few seconds ago.

Soon, Prerna comes calling for Krish and everyone gets worried. Prerna has no idea about the floor being slippery and she walks on a foamy spot.

Will Prerna be safe?

