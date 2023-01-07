Exclusive! Vivian D'Sena's track to END in Colors' Udaariyaan

After entertaining the viewers for months in the show, we have exclusively learnt that Vivian's track is all set to end.
Vivian D'Sena

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of entries and exits are happening in various tv shows.

Colors show Udaariyaan is one of them that has been entertaining the fans ever since the beginning.

The show is successfully running on small screens for a very long time now.

A few months ago, popular TV actor Vivian D'Sena had made a smashing entry in the show.

The actor played the character of Dr. Sarfraj Singh Randhawa in the popular drama series.

Vivian was paired opposite Twinkle Arora in the show and fans would fondly refer to them as Nehtaj.

Well, after entertaining the viewers for months in the show, we have exclusively learnt that Vivian's track is all set to end. Yes, you heard it right!

As per our sources, Vivian will soon be making an exit from the show.

Now this is definitely a bad news for the fans.

Will you miss Vivian in Udaariyaan? Tell us in the comments 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

About Author

