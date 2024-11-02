Exclusive! Vrihi Kodwara entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible

As we know that things are going in a complicated way with the current scenario between Bapodra and Pushpa and it's still to discover whether Bapodra has changed or not.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a place in everyone’s hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. It depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: Chirag poses as someone from Election committee to gather more information on Bapodara

Earlier, Pushpa makes Bapodara realize his mistake.

Later, Pushpa refuses to believe that Dilip has changed.

Now we are here with the latest update about the show.

In all this, there's going to be a new character to be introduced.

In all this, there’s going to be a new character to be introduced.

Vrihi Kodwara is going to enter the show and while we don't have much information about her character it is said that it's going to be a pivotal and will surely bring in a lot of twists and turns.

Vrihi is a child artist who first appeared in the Salman Khan starrer movie Bharat and later earned great amount of love and recognition in the TV serial Imlie. She is said to be seen again later in the upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle.

It'll be interesting to see what twists and turns her character will bring in the serial.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.


 

