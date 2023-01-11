EXCLUSIVE! Vyom Thakkar to play the titular role in & TV's show Atal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

&TV has an amazing lineup of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same.

Child star Vyom Thakkar has been roped in to play the lead role in the show.

He will be essaying the role of Atal in the show.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

There are several fans of Atal who have admired him for his journey.

It will surely be a treat for the diehard admirers of Atal Bihari as they watch his journey as the leader on small screens.

