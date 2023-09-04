Exclusive! Was Pakkhi Hegde offered Anupamaa? Here’s the TRUTH

Rajjo actress Pakkhi Hegde recently stated that she was offered Anupamaa but she turned down the offer. Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that it's a fake news and it is just a PR stunt. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 15:42
Pakkhi Hegde

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on Television. It is ruling the TRP charts from the day it has started airing and Rupali has been impressing one and all with her performance in it. 

Now recently, actress Pakkhi Hegde in an interview stated that she was offered Anupamaa but she turned it down. She stated, "I have been offered great shows in the past and one of them was, Anupamaa, the decision I did not take a TV show was only because of the time and commitment. I was having back-to-back films and also the shoot of the TV show Rajjo, while Anupamaa was then told that it will be shot in Naigaon (village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra) which is far."

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/pakkhi-hegde-opens-why-she-turned-down-the-opportunity-anupamaa-230409?amp=

Well, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt the truth behind this story. According to our sources, this statement of Pakkhi is fake and it is just a PR stunt. In fact, the sources told us that she was never offered Anupamaa and the makers didn't even know if she had auditioned for the show or not. Also, in Naigaon, there are no sets of the show produced by Rajan Shahi.

So, the truth is finally out! 

Pakkhi Hegde is know for starring in many Bhojpuri movies. She has also been a part of TV shows like Miss India and Rajjo. 

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-mere-sai-actor-saurabh-shrikant-reveals-amazing-insights-his-journey-the-show

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pakkhi Hegde Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Rajjo Miss India Madalsa Sharma TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 15:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani
MUMBAI  :The sudden passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the...
Katha Ankahee: Dilemma! Katha is unable to make a decision because of Aarav
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
After Raveena gets Padma Shri, her daughter pens heartwarming note for mom
MUMBAI : Actress Raveena Tandon was treated with a heartwarming message from her daughter Rasha Thadani on Friday after...
'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur...
Ajay Devgn's formula: Minimum instructions yet gets best out of actors
MUMBAI: Actor Chetan Sharma, who is known for his work in 'Sacred Games 2', 'Pagglait', 'Delhi Crime', 'Ankhon Dekhi...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Oh No! Armaan's love for Eisha turns into enmity
MUMBAI:  Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles...
Recent Stories
Shushant Singh Rajput
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sonali Bendre
'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl
Tina Datta
Tina Datta says she faced hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to her seniors
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals the secret to her gorgeous skin
Mini Mathur
Must Read! Mini Mathur spills the beans on quitting Indian Idol, says “didn’t appreciate that reality had become constructed”
my pictures
Mitaali Nag on overuse of filters on social media: I make sure nothing looks artificial in my pictures
Did Dipika Kakar change her name
Really! Did Dipika Kakar change her name to Faiza to marry actor Shoaib Ibrahim? Deets inside