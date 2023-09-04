Exclusive! Was Pakkhi Hegde offered Anupamaa? Here’s the TRUTH

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on Television. It is ruling the TRP charts from the day it has started airing and Rupali has been impressing one and all with her performance in it.

Now recently, actress Pakkhi Hegde in an interview stated that she was offered Anupamaa but she turned it down. She stated, "I have been offered great shows in the past and one of them was, Anupamaa, the decision I did not take a TV show was only because of the time and commitment. I was having back-to-back films and also the shoot of the TV show Rajjo, while Anupamaa was then told that it will be shot in Naigaon (village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra) which is far."

Well, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt the truth behind this story. According to our sources, this statement of Pakkhi is fake and it is just a PR stunt. In fact, the sources told us that she was never offered Anupamaa and the makers didn't even know if she had auditioned for the show or not. Also, in Naigaon, there are no sets of the show produced by Rajan Shahi.

So, the truth is finally out!

Pakkhi Hegde is know for starring in many Bhojpuri movies. She has also been a part of TV shows like Miss India and Rajjo.

