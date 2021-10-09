EXCLUSIVE! We actors have always treaded the difficult path so more power to actors: Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Matti actor Yash Sinha on the struggles bachelor actors face surviving in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Yash Sinha, who is currently seen in Zee TV show Kuyn Rishton Mein Katti Batti, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, shared about how he became an actor among other things.

Take a look:

What was your life like before getting into acting?

It was a student’s life. I was doing my college and I just finished studies and got into acting. When I was in my boarding school, I was very active in the extra curricular and the cultural activities. They were very encouraging and they told me that this career would comfort me. Then I came to Mumbai and I started doing my college in Mithibai and I got to know the city and I had a friend who was a radio jockey and I did some amateur radio with him and then eventually I thought let me give it a shot and I started doing theatre.

I wasn’t too sure that I want to pursue this profession only as there was MBA too in my mind but when I started theatre, I started enjoying it and decided that I want to pursue this.

Who is your best friend from the industry?

Producer Rakesh Paswan is someone I am close to from the industry.

Actor are discouraged from pursuing their dreams and in a recent even that took place, a board was placed in Aram Nagar saying ‘Mumbai aao, actor mat bano’. Your thoughts on the same…

Well, with regards to actors who are bachelors not being given flats I think this would be my conjecture to say that they are not in a secured profession and hence they would be sceptical in letting their flat out to actors. We need to understand that we live in a society that predominantly works basis to demand and supply. When the supply would be more, I am sure people would be ready to rent out their flats to actors also, may be there would be times when there would be people from other professions would try to go for that . We actors have always treaded the difficult path so more power to actors. If this is the struggle we will and will achieve what we want to achieve.

Way to go Yash!