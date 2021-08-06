EXCLUSIVE! "We reunited after 13 years and the moment was nostalgic", Hiba Nawab on working with Tannaz Irani in Sony SAB's Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: Shubhashish Jha to play the male lead in SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain 2?

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Sony SAB’s new show Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai. Starring Hiba Nawab and Subhashish Jha in the lead.

In conversation with, Hiba we asked her about her experience on working with Tannaz Irani post her entry in the show. As they were first seen together on screen in Lo Ho Gayi Puja Hamari. Hiba said "I felt nostalgic meeting her, she is exactly the same as she was 13 years before. The same full of energy and up with the trends, we practically picked it up from where we left our bond and it has been indeed endearing working with her."

Also read: Jijaji Chhat Per Koi Hain: Oh no! CP 2 to destroy the CCTV cameras in a fit of rage

Well we all know this time, Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai has become a perfect blend of horror and comedy. Are you all enjoying Jijaji and Saaya's fun on screens.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com