Exclusive! THIS is what impressed Shireen Mirza’s husband

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in the show.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 21:47
Shireen

MUMBAI: Star Bharat recently rolled out a new show titled Bohot Pyar Karte Hai which stars Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand.

Ever since the beginning, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain has been trying to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in the show.

Also read - Shireen Mirza gets candid about her negative role in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she got candid and answered some really interesting questions.

Whats a word that you feel is your 'Takya Kalaam'?

Hai Na?

What your go-to song?

Bohot pyaar karte hai for sure.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

Can’t think of anything so yeah, an actor.

Whats that job that you feel you wouldve been terrible at?

I can’t do any other job. I don’t even have a resume.

A myth about you that people thought is true?

People think I’m very aggressive or rude. They look at my personality and think that I’ll break people’s face or something but there’s nothing like that.

If you are put in a time capsule, what is that one place where you would want to go?

I wouldn’t like to go anywhere. I am very happy with where I am today.

Which is that habit that you would like to get rid of?

I have no such habits.

If you would have been on a dating app, what do you think would have been your bio?

I met my husband on a dating/matrimony app where my bio was – I love chai what’s your go-to thing? I guess that was cute so my husband got impressed.

A gossip or a memory from the set that you would want to share?

I found out that some people on the set were dating and so I started gossiping here and there which then turned out to be disastrous but then I repaired the damages by patching it up. And I have many such gossip stories that I cannot talk about on the camera. I can surely tell you about it off-camera.

Whos the person in the industry that youre sure would not pick up your call in the first time?

Myself. I don’t pick up anyone’s call.

Also read -Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: Superb! Indu gets disheartened with Zoon’s condition, takes a BIG step to expose Kamna

Watch the interview below:

 

 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Television Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Karan V Grover Sayli Salunkhe Mirza Shireen Trishaan Malini Kiara Sadh Priyamvada Singh TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Star Bharat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 21:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Exclusive! “Everyone is here to play the game and no matter what relationships you make, there is only one winner”, Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Gori Nagori talks about her strategies, her favorite season of Bigg Boss and why she said yes to the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! New Twist in Nominations; From Sajid Khan to MC Stan, Here's a list of all the contestants nominated this Week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. The show has started on a high note...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Nimrit Kaur enquires about FateJo aka Priyanka and Ankit’s relationship status; This is what Ankit had to say
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Exclusive! “I just looked at my bank balance and the opportunity that I was getting and said yes” - Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh talks about why she said yes to Bigg Boss and her favorite contestant
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan reveals the celebrity that he would like to work with, Check it out
MUMBAI: Sheezan M Khan is giving an amazing performance in the Sab TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, which hit the...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'