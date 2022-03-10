Exclusive! THIS is what impressed Shireen Mirza’s husband

MUMBAI: Star Bharat recently rolled out a new show titled Bohot Pyar Karte Hai which stars Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand.

Ever since the beginning, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain has been trying to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in the show.

Also read - Shireen Mirza gets candid about her negative role in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she got candid and answered some really interesting questions.

What’s a word that you feel is your 'Takya Kalaam'?

Hai Na?

What your go-to song?

Bohot pyaar karte hai for sure.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

Can’t think of anything so yeah, an actor.

What’s that job that you feel you would’ve been terrible at?

I can’t do any other job. I don’t even have a resume.

A myth about you that people thought is true?

People think I’m very aggressive or rude. They look at my personality and think that I’ll break people’s face or something but there’s nothing like that.

If you are put in a time capsule, what is that one place where you would want to go?

I wouldn’t like to go anywhere. I am very happy with where I am today.

Which is that habit that you would like to get rid of?

I have no such habits.

If you would have been on a dating app, what do you think would have been your bio?

I met my husband on a dating/matrimony app where my bio was – I love chai what’s your go-to thing? I guess that was cute so my husband got impressed.

A gossip or a memory from the set that you would want to share?

I found out that some people on the set were dating and so I started gossiping here and there which then turned out to be disastrous but then I repaired the damages by patching it up. And I have many such gossip stories that I cannot talk about on the camera. I can surely tell you about it off-camera.

Who’s the person in the industry that you’re sure would not pick up your call in the first time?

Myself. I don’t pick up anyone’s call.

Also read -Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: Superb! Indu gets disheartened with Zoon’s condition, takes a BIG step to expose Kamna

Watch the interview below: