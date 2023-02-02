Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets inside

MUMBAI: Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented and apart from being part of Hindi and Marathi films, she is also an Indian classical and folk dancer.

She is married to Hindi filmmaker Deepak Balraj Vij. She is a producer who helped to make a film about the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. She is known for appearing in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2 finishing at the fifth place.

Currently, she is playing the role of Bhavani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is playing a grey-shade character and is being immensely loved for her performance.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her view on the recent track and much more.

What do you think about the recent track of the show?

Vinu has been taken away by Pakhi because she fears that Sai will take him away since the verdict is clear that Vinu is Sai and Virat’s son. Previously, he was an adopted son, so everyone was just okay with it. But now that Bhavani has realized that Vinu is the real heir to the Chavan family, she becomes insecure. After all these years, she has been waiting for an heir to the family and now that she has one, she fears that Sai will claim him. So that turmoil is there in Bhavani’s mind too. She can go to any height to keep Vinu with her.

What according to you is something that is working so well for the show?

The changing relationships and the family bonding. In India, no matter how modern people are, there are some family values and attachments and people relate with the characters in the family. Of course, the relation between Virat, Sai and Pakhi is also working very well because this is a perfect triangle and you don’t know where these may lead the relation. Even the kids are loved so much by the audience. I think it’s a joint effort by the entire creative team, the story and the way the characters are performing.

Not as Bhavani, but as Kishori, who do you think Vinayak actually belongs to?

Vinayak actually belongs to all three of them, Virat, Sai and Pakhi. Pakhi played the surrogate mother. Sai is the biological mother and Virat is the father.

