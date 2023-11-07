Exclusive! This is what the story of Pandya Store will be post leap; a major twist to take place

Previously, we saw that Gaumbi agrees to the Batwara, goes away to sell the house and has an emotional breakdown.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. 

It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: High Drama! Chiku comes back but with terms and conditions, Dhara ready to stay without him

We exclusively broke the news that Pandya Store would be taking a leap.

As per reports and confirmation from some most of the lead cast, new actors and characters will come on board.

As per sources, the story after the leap is going to take an interesting turn and focus on the story of Chutki aka Natasha. It will move on from that perspective. 

Fans are also speculating that maybe before the show takes a leap, Dhara and Gautam will have another child, a girl. The girl will reunite the family with the help of Suman, her dadi.

There was a recent audition leak of actress Aditi Rathore’s audition tape, which has reaffirmed fans belief as per the monologue that she gave in the tape.

But nothing has been confirmed as of now. The current cast is still shooting for the show, so the leap will take place sometime later. Before the story moves forward for good, a lot can happen in that duration.

Are you excited to see new characters and actors join the Pandya family?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Emotional! Dhara and Suman heartbroken to see Chiku leave

