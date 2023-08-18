EXCLUSIVE! Why Rajan Shahi went to offer his APOLOGIES to Mumbadevi Temple?

MUMBAI: Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi is one of the top producers on the small screens.

Rajan Shahi has so far produced and directed a number of hit TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Tere Sheher Mein, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Chaan Chupa Badal Mein and many more.

Well, after entertaining the viewers with a number of amazing shows over the past several years, Rajan Shahi launched yet another show a day ago.

It is titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si which stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

Rajan Shahi has achieved a lot of success over the years in his career.

His vision towards his goal was always very clear which has brought success to him.

We all know that Rajan Shahi is quite a religious person and spotted at various renowned temples for seeking blessings.

He often conducts puja on the sets of his shows.

As per sources, Rajan Shahi recently went to Mumbai's most popular Mumbadevi Temple. Do you know why?

The sources further say that ever since he has moved to Mumbai, he has never visited this temple.

As a part of his routine, whenever he launches a new show, he seeks blessings from a Gurudwara in Four Bungalows, then Mahim Church, followed by Siddhivinayak and Haji Ali Dargah.

This is the first time he went to Mumbadevi temple because ever since he moved to Mumbai, he wanted to thank Goddess Mumbadevi for giving him this opportunity, letting this city accept him, for letting him do big in life.

Rajan Shahi's shows are doing exceptionally well and it is the all because of his hard work and dedication.

