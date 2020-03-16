EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Rachi Sharma on being a social media star and then an actress: There’s a huge difference as on social media, you have to be you and while acting, you have to be someone else

Rachi Sharma who made her acting debut with Woh To Hai Albela speaks about the difference between working on social media and on TV and much more.
MUMBAI: Social media sensation and YouTuber Rachi Sharma made her acting debut with ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's recently released drama series Woh To Hai Albelaa.

After proving her talent in the social media world, Rachi is now ruling the acting world.

The actress is seen playing the role of Hiba Nawab's younger sister Rashmi Sharma in the show.

Rachi is paired opposite Kinshuk Vaidya aka Nakul in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rachi who spoke about bagging the show and much more.

From being a social media influencer to an actress, what made you take up acting?

So, acting was in my head for a long time. I guess it started influencing me in the year 2020 because there was a lockdown. And I also have that artist inside me. I have an interest in fashion, blogging, and influencing. So, I gave a thought to it because why not. Before that, I was into modelling and along with that, I was pursuing my bachelor's. So, after the completion of my course, I finally decided to work on my goal. In October 2021, I shifted to Mumbai and worked hard for my dream.

What was your first reaction when offered a show produced by Rajan Shahi?

Firstly, I had no idea that I was going to do the Directors Kut show. I got a call from my agency and prepared for the audition. I had mixed feelings about it. The only thing which was going on in my head was that I have to give my best. Then I went to the production house and gave the audition. Then I had a meeting with Rajan sir on the same day. I met him for the first time and that day, I was really happy. He is a legend. And after a few days, I again got a call and we met. And that time, it was for the selection. And I was so, so happy. The only thing which I couldn’t do is screaming out loud. And we had a conversation and he motivated me a lot. I really admire him. He trusted me and I told him I will make him proud.

Facing the camera on social media and then acting on a TV show, how challenging was it for you?

I would say there’s a huge difference between being on social media and being on TV. On social media, if you want to be a good influencer or a blogger, you have to be you. And in acting, you have to be someone else. And that's the beauty of acting, you can be anyone, so adapting to that change was a little difficult. But in the end, you know what you have to do. I gave time to myself, I gave time to understand my goal, my perspective, and my work. I was never uncomfortable, I always loved being in front of the camera. Modelling helped me in gaining that confidence. And whatever career you choose, first you have to understand the process. And that’s what I learned.

