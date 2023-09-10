Exclusive! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa fame Anuj Sachdeva, “You should have breakfast like a king and dinner like a begger.”

MUMBAI: Anuj Sachdeva is a popular actor who has been a part of multiple web series such as Ek Extra Mile, Bin Bulaye Mehmaan Season 2, and Breathe. The actor has made a mark in the industry with his performance and was last seen in the Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Anuj had returned to the small screen after a long time and the fans were really excited to see him. Surely they were all served well as Anuj played a pivotal part in the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about his morning routine.

What is your morning routine when you’re not shooting?

Starting this year I have taken up a challenge. I have started waking up early, at 6 and after that I straight go for a shower. After that I go to Gym and then workout. After I’m done with my workout, I come back and do my 15 mins of prayer. Once done, I start yoga and after that I do breakfast.

Can you tell us about the prayer? You used to do it even before or did you just start now?

I have been doing it from a long time now. I follow non-idol practice since 15 years. I give most of my credit to it because faith only pushes you beyond your capacity.

What’s your routine when you’re shooting?

Even if I come home at 2am, I wake up at 6am. So what I do is that I take a nap for an hour from 11-12pm and after that I have free time till 9pm. In fact, it’s easier because when I have to wake up at 6, having a shift of 7 is really easy.

How about your food intake? What special do you eat?

In my routine, I soak almonds over night and eat it. I also eat fruits, bread toast, and protein shake. I believe in the saying, “You should have breakfast like a king and dinner like a begger.”

You ever had bed-tea or something?

No I’ve never had it but I’ve made it in the past for people. I think women love that. In the morning when they wake up I think it’s best when someone cooks a breakfast for them. I do that and I feel good about it.

Are you looking for someone who would do such things for you?

There was a time when I used to think that way. Now I think I will only have to make it because that time is gone.

This was our conversation with Anuj Sachdeva. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

