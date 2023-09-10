Exclusive! Would love to play an army official in an action packed project: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria on his dream role

Vijayendra, who plays an integral role in the show as Angad got candid about how he ventured into the world of acting.
Vijayendra

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, it stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles. The show has also had a meteoric rise to the top, what started as this intense family drama and a story of fate and destiny, has been able to get audiences hooked to the show and invested in the lives of Angad and Sahiba. 

Speaking exclusively to TellyChakkar, Vijayendra mentioned, “It was right from my school and college days that I was interested in dramatics. I initially did a secured job for around four to five years and then shifted to Mumbai. My parents did not have a problem with me pursuing acting but my mother was concerned with my choice of career.”

When asked about his any role which he regrets and his dream role, Vijayendra said, “Well, there is no role as such that I regret because whatever I have done so far, I have learnt from it. I would love to play an army official in an action packed project.”

