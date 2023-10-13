Exclusive! Would love to play a negative lead or be a part of a TV show or OTT project based on supernatural genre: Simran Budharup

MUMBAI: Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup gained immense fame playing the role of Rishita and her chemistry with co-actor Akshay Kharodia was also immensely loved.

Now that she is not a part of the show, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to know more about the kind of roles she looks forward to playing and how much she misses her co-actors.

Simran mentioned, “I miss my co-actors a lot. I am in touch with them and infact, Akshay, Mohit (Parmar) and I plan to visit the set soon. As for my future projects, I want to play lead roles and would love to do something in a negative shade. I am open to doing webseries too. I do not mind doing bold roles if the platform is good. I was a part of ‘F Se Fantasy’ and it turned out really well. Apart from that, I would also like to do something in the supernatural genre.”

When asked about her dream role, Simran shared, “I really want to play a psycho character that is really sweet but is psychotic.”

TellyChakkar also asked about having major FOMO while on trips.

She laughed as she expressed, “Actually it has been five years that I had been in a relationship and I used to be asked whether I have eaten, slept well and I also used to keep him updated about my day to day happenings. So recently, when I was on a trip, all my friends were getting calls and nobody was calling me. So I had FOMO.”

Well said Simran!