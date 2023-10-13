Exclusive! Would love to play a negative lead or be a part of a TV show or OTT project based on supernatural genre: Simran Budharup

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pandya Store Simran to know more about the kind of roles she looks forward to playing and how much she misses her co-actors.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 11:38
Simran

MUMBAI: Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup gained immense fame playing the role of Rishita and her chemistry with co-actor Akshay Kharodia was also immensely loved.

Now that she is not a part of the show, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to know more about the kind of roles she looks forward to playing and how much she misses her co-actors.

Also Read: ENTERTAINING! Look who turned Dayaben and Jethalal on the sets of Pandya Store

Simran mentioned, “I miss my co-actors a lot. I am in touch with them and infact, Akshay, Mohit (Parmar) and I plan to visit the set soon. As for my future projects, I want to play lead roles and would love to do something in a negative shade. I am open to doing webseries too. I do not mind doing bold roles if the platform is good. I was a part of ‘F Se Fantasy’ and it turned out really well. Apart from that, I would also like to do something in the supernatural genre.”

When asked about her dream role, Simran shared, “I really want to play a psycho character that is really sweet but is psychotic.”

TellyChakkar also asked about having major FOMO while on trips.

She laughed as she expressed, “Actually it has been five years that I had been in a relationship and I used to be asked whether I have eaten, slept well and I also used to keep him updated about my day to day happenings. So recently, when I was on a trip, all my friends were getting calls and nobody was calling me. So I had FOMO.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Simran Budharup on parting ways with boyfriend Aashutosh Semwal: “I was prolonging the break-up because it would be difficult to cope with depression and anxiety”

Well said Simran! 

Pandya Store Simran Budharup Mohit Parmar Akshay Kharodia FOMO Simran Budharup boyfriend Simran Budharup breakup TellyChakkar
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 11:38

