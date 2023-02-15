Exclusive! Yash Pandit is back as Dr. Pulkit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after 2 months!

The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:03
Exclusive! Yash Pandit is back as Dr. Pulkit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein after 2 months!

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has managed to hook viewers since its launch and sustain its rank amongst the top 5 TV shows with its engaging storyline and conscientious cast and crew. It is a very popular show that revolves around the drama of Sai, Virat, and Paakhi. The show recently took a leap of 8 years.
The drama series witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the leap.

ALSO READ:  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani’s perspective towards Sai changes, will talk to Sai?

The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now.
Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, actor Yash Pandit who was seen in the show as Dr. Pulkit has made it back on the show after a gap of 2 months.

The actor was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 previously, opposite Mahek Chahal in a parallel lead role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to confirm the news and he said, “So I’m happy that the producers and creatives were kind enough to give me the space to do Naagin 6. The audience and fans were also asking me to come back in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin as well, so here I am”.

Meanwhile on the show, We see that Bhavani tells Sonali how she is worried about the way Sai is after Vinu’s custody and she can’t let that happen and lose Vinu. Further, Pakhi wants Virat to accept the offer from Mumbai so as to keep Sai away.
Bhavani tells them that leaving and shifting to Mumbai is not a solution since Sai will follow them there too and they need to do something else.
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi wants Virat to accept shifting to Mumbai, Bhavani can’t let this happen

    


    

 

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sayi Virat Neil Bhatt Aishawarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Yash Pandit
Like
20
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan reveals that he shouldn’t have won and that Shiv Thakare deserved to take the trophy home as he played the game since day one
MUMBAI :Mc Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which came as a shock to the audience, the host Salman Khan and...
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director
MUMBAI :ver the time we have seen some beautiful actresses falling for their co actors and vice versa. No doubt from...
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Rajjo: Exclusive! Pushkar finds out about Manorama’s reality and tries to end the drama!
MUMBAI: Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Muskaan confused by Aarohi’s behavior, asks her how she is related to Akshara
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their directors
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik, aka K-Dice, reveal that “This is one thing both of us had in common
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik, aka K-Dice, reveal that “This is one thing both of us had in common, which was we did not want to date actors”!
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Check out who’s third wheeling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Valentine’s Day
Check out who’s third wheeling between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Valentine’s Day
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Shweta hides to conceal Natasha’s real identity from Pandya’s!
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Shweta hides to conceal Natasha’s real identity from the Pandya’s!