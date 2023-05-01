Exclusive! Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala actor Hitanshu Jinsi roped in for Sandiip Sikand’s next

Ace producer of television Sandiip Sikand is coming up with an upcoming show on Star Plus starring Sai Ketan Rao. As per sources, Hitanshu Jinsi has bagged the show and he would be playing one of the lead roles in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:50
Exclusive! Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala actor Hitanshu Jinsi roped in for Sandiip Sikand’s next

MUMBAI  :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sol Productions is set to launch another show soon. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.
ALSO READ -  It feels surreal to play Lord Krishna: Hitanshu Jinsi
It will be directed by Sandiip Sikand and premiere on Star Plus. We earlier reported that Riya Soni and Sai Ketan Rao might have been roped in for the show.

As per sources, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala actor Hitanshu Jinsi has been roped as one of the leads of the show.

What character he would be playing is still unknown.
Hitanshu is known for his roles in serials like Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Vighnaharta Ganesh, and Roop -Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

As we had reported earlier, Sai Ketan Rao will be playing the lead in the serial.

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.
For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 ALSO READ :  Fitness makes me feel more confident and comfortable as an actor: Hitanshu Jinsi

 


    

 

Sandiip Sikand Riya Soni Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery exclusive TellyChakkar Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala Hitanshu Jinsi  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat couldn’t arrange for the passes, the responsibility falls on Sahiba
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu applies borrowed sindoor to her hairline, Ayaan and Tanisha make an entrance
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
MUMBAI :It is quite common that stars often fall in love after working together on a project. Looks like the latest...
MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'
MUMBAI :5th January, 2023, Mumbai, India: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its...
Recent Stories
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other

Latest Video

Related Stories
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
A Deepika-Ranveer inspired Jodi on StarPlus’s new show ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaan’
A Deepika-Ranveer inspired Jodi on StarPlus’s new show ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaan’
Paras Kalnawat shares his struggle story and a special message too
Paras Kalnawat shares his struggle story and a special message too
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mothers, Sumbul's bade papa and Nimirt’s d
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mothers, Sumbul's bade papa and Nimirt’s dad to enter the house this weekend for the family episode
Ashneer Gover spills beans on why he rejected Virat Kohli even though actress Anushka Sharma was part of the package deal 
Shark Tank India: Former Shark Ashneer Gover spills beans on why he rejected Virat Kohli even though actress Anushka Sharma was part of the package deal 
From Niharika Chouksey to Aakash Ahuja, check out the WHOPPING per day remuneration of the cast of Star Plus’ Faltu
From Niharika Chouksey to Aakash Ahuja, check out the WHOPPING per day remuneration of the cast of Star Plus’ Faltu