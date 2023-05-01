Exclusive! Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala actor Hitanshu Jinsi roped in for Sandiip Sikand’s next

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sol Productions is set to launch another show soon. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.

ALSO READ - It feels surreal to play Lord Krishna: Hitanshu Jinsi

It will be directed by Sandiip Sikand and premiere on Star Plus. We earlier reported that Riya Soni and Sai Ketan Rao might have been roped in for the show.

As per sources, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala actor Hitanshu Jinsi has been roped as one of the leads of the show.

What character he would be playing is still unknown.

Hitanshu is known for his roles in serials like Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Vighnaharta Ganesh, and Roop -Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

As we had reported earlier, Sai Ketan Rao will be playing the lead in the serial.

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Fitness makes me feel more confident and comfortable as an actor: Hitanshu Jinsi



