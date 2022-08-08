Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Khushank Arora roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

Star Plus is coming up with a new show and Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Khushank Arora has been roped in to play a pivotal role in it.

Star Plus is one of the top channels on television and it’s the number one serial on TRP ratings.

The channel is all set to launch many new shows and the audience will get to see a few new serials with different concepts.

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now including Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein among others, and all have been doing well in the TRP ratings.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show.

As per sources, Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Khushank Arora has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

Khushank debuted in the television serial Miley Jab Hum Tum.

He has worked in television serials like Behenein, Yeh Ishq Haaye, and Santoshi Maa. He has also worked in episodic shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Code Red Talash.

In 2021, he played the role of Kabir Khurana in Star Plus’ popular TV serial Yeh Hai Chahatein.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actors like Akash Ahuja, Sagar Saini, and Vishal Aditya Singh among others being a part of this show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 18:28

