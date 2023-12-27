Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Guru Haryani to enter Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Ka

Well, the show will soon witness a new entry. Actor Guru Haryani will soon mark his entry on the show. He will play the role of a business man named Mr. Mittal.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 16:03
Guru Haryani

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has launched a new show titled Aangan - Aapno Ka which stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore, Waseem Mushtaq and Darsh Agrawal play prominent roles too.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and it has produced this drama. The concept of the show is quite different as it showcases the story of three daughters and their bond with their father which is depicted in a very beautiful way. (Also Read: Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash's mom challenges Jaidev to find Pallavi)

The show focuses on how women put up a brave front even after encountering a sea of problems in their personal lives. How they balance work and have to choose between prioritizing in-laws and their own family. While women will relate to the situations, it gives a subtle reality check for men and their family to treat their woman right and give them space to have a choice of doing what they actually want without feeling guilty about what they could not do.

Well, the show will soon witness a new entry. Actor Guru Haryani will soon mark his entry on the show.  He will play the role of a business man named Mr. Mittal.

The storyline ahead will be on the lines of Mr. Mittal approaching Samar Vermani for planning a wedding and how the situations become unavoidable.  

Guru is known for his stint in projects like Jawan, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. (Also Read: Aangan – Apno Ka: Shocking! Jaidev gets stuck in an earthquake)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Guru Haryani Jawan Yeh Hai Chahatein Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Teri Meri Doriyaan Aangan - Aapno Ka Mahesh Thakur Ayushi Khurana Neetha Shetty Aditi Rathore Waseem Mushtaq Darsh Agrawal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 16:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Why-Five actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan roped in for movie The Crew
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the cinema world and now...
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
MUMBAI : Swini Khara, of Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame, is a well-known face in the TV industry. With her charming antics and...
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhisehk Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes
MUMBAI : This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is apparently Munawar’s present...
Exclusive! “Tumse Na Ho Payega" is a slice-of-life film that delves into the pursuit of one's dreams” Abhishek Sinha
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Abhishek Sinha is getting a lot of love currently for his movie titled Tumse Na Ho Payega, indeed...
Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.The show has an array of celebrated...
Recent Stories
Cheeni Kum
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 17
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhisehk Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes
Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store
Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!
Bigg Boss 17
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him
Shrenu Parikh
Whoa! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre dazzled in matching black ensembles at their reception; The first look unveiled
Urfi Javed
What! Urfi Javed takes on a waitress role at Mumbai restaurant to support cancer patients by donating earnings
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla
Aww!!! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s twin babies turn a month old; announce their names - Jeeva and Edhaa