Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Guru Haryani to enter Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Ka

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has launched a new show titled Aangan - Aapno Ka which stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore, Waseem Mushtaq and Darsh Agrawal play prominent roles too.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and it has produced this drama. The concept of the show is quite different as it showcases the story of three daughters and their bond with their father which is depicted in a very beautiful way.

The show focuses on how women put up a brave front even after encountering a sea of problems in their personal lives. How they balance work and have to choose between prioritizing in-laws and their own family. While women will relate to the situations, it gives a subtle reality check for men and their family to treat their woman right and give them space to have a choice of doing what they actually want without feeling guilty about what they could not do.

Well, the show will soon witness a new entry. Actor Guru Haryani will soon mark his entry on the show. He will play the role of a business man named Mr. Mittal.

The storyline ahead will be on the lines of Mr. Mittal approaching Samar Vermani for planning a wedding and how the situations become unavoidable.

Guru is known for his stint in projects like Jawan, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

