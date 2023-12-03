Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Raghav aka Kushagre Dua opens up about his experience working on the show and more, check out

MUMBAI :Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful shows, running currently on TV and recently went through a major leap, post which Rudra and Preesha’s characters were no longer part of the show but the leads – Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi now play the characters of Nayan and Samrat. The leap also marked some new entries on the show!

Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor. He was last seen in the show- Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, playing the character of Sameer and now, we see him on StarPlus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein, where he has entered the show as Raghav.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and he spoke candidly while chatting with us.

1. Given a chance, will you like to do movies?

Of course, why would I mind doing movies! And dream director, I mean cracking a movie is a dream itself. There is no particular director as such but I would love to be part of Rom-Coms maybe by Luv Ranjan.

2. How was your experience working with the new team of Yeh Hai Chahatein?

That is my first show with Balaji. In Yeh Hai Chahtein, everybody is good, be it production, be it directors or co-actors. Each and every person is cordial and humble. Very good experience with Balaji and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

3. Are you still in touch with your Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars?

Not really, I mean it was a small stint I did in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Didn’t make any friends there.

