EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sonal Vengurlekar ENTERS Sony TV's Mere Sai

Now, the exclusive news is that Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sonal Vengurlekar enter Mere Sai in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

We have Sonal essaying some spectacular characters in shows like Yeh Teri Galiyan, Gupta Brothers, Yeh Hai Chahatein and so on. It would be interesting to see what her character shall unfold.

The show stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles. Mere Sai started airing on the small screens from 25th September onwards in 2017.

