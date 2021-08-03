EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Mohobbatein fame Sunita Pai and veteran actor Pranay Narayan to feature in web-series titled Pratha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new web shows are being launched by various OTT platforms.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that there is yet another suspense web show on the cards.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Ankita Chakraborty and Aniruddh Roy BAG Alt Balaji's Crime and Confessions.

Now we hear that a suspense thriller is soon going to hit the OTT platform, probably MX Player.

The show will be titled Pratha, and as the name suggests it revolves around a particular custom that takes place in Rural India.

The latest buzz is that actors, Pranay Narayan and Sunita Pai are all set to feature in the webseries.

Veteran actor Pranay Narayan is famous for movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Raees, Black Friday to name a few.

Sunita Pai is a well-known face in the entertainment world being part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohobbatein.

The show will be produced by Sp3 Productions, and soon an official announcement will be released.

