EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata fame Shaurya Shah to enter Colors' Choti Sardaarrni

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with an interesting piece of news for its avid readers.

We have always been at the forefront of providing all the latest updates related to TV shows and celebrities.

Colors' show Chhoti Sardaarrni is one of the most popular and watched drama series on the small screens.

The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: COUPLE GOALS! Choti Sardarni's SehRaj is match made in heaven

Choti Sardaarrni had witnessed a leap a few months ago with new actors joining.

And now, the show is all set to witness another entry.

Child actor Shaurya Shah is all set to enter the show.

Shaurya earlier played the role of Kairav in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

TellyChakkar had earlier reported about actress Jaswinder Kaur roped in for the show.

The actress is seen playing the role of Khushi in the show.

Choti Sardaarrni has been witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

The leap saw some interesting characters being introduced to get the story going.

Anita Raaj and Avinesh Rekhi were previously a pivotal part of the show.

However, they made an exit post the show witnessed a leap.

But the makers recently brought back Anita's character to spice up the drama.

A lot of twists and turns are waiting in the show.

Are you excited about Shaurya's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Choti Sardarni: HIGH DRAMA!!! Seher finds Rajveer broken