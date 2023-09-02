Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shambhavi Singh aka Muskan says “I couldn’t believe that now I’m a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the cult show”

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

The show recently followed the track of Neil dying and Akshara being blamed for his death and her miscarriage. However, a new character is introduced in Akshara’s life- Abhinav and it is interesting to see how Akshara’s life will turn out.

We also got to see another interesting character, Muskan, played by Shambhavi Singh.

Shambhavi Singh has earlier given an amazing performance in a short film named Woh Khaas. A sequel to the project is in the making. It is worth noting that the short film has won awards in national & international film festivals and the actress was nominated for the best actress category. The short film also premiered virtually at the Paus International Film Festival in London.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her character, her experience on the sets, and much more.

How has your experience been on the sets of the show?

The experience has been amazing. It’s a sudden change for me, the unit is very supportive and so are the actors. It’s a like a family. I love shooting with all of them and it’s a wonderful experience.

What was your reaction when you were approached for this role?

Honestly, I was clueless. I couldn’t decide whether I should cry or laugh when I got the confirmation call. I was just stunned. I couldn’t believe that now I’m a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the cult show, which I have been watching since I was a kid. I still cannot believe it.



How do you feel about the audience's reactions toward your character?

Muskan is a very adventurous and bubbly character. She doesn’t keep something to herself and doesn’t speak behind someone’s back. She’ll speak openly and she’s very protective towards her family. She values her family a lot and only wants to see them happy. She comes from a small town, Kasauli, Himachal. It’s a beautiful character and very positive as well. I’m glad that people love my character. I feel blessed that they are accepting Muskan. I was a little worried about whether the audience would like me or not but thankfully people love my character and want to see more of it. That pushes me to work harder so that I can deliver Muskan in the best way.

Are you in love with Muskan too?

