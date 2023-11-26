Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Tanmay Rishi roped in for Swastik Productions next on Sony Television

Swastik Productions is coming up with a new show on Sony Television with a new concept and storyline. As per sources, child artist Tanmay Rishi has been roped in for the upcoming show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 22:45
Tanmay Rishi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Many shows are getting launched these days and is coming up with different concept and griping storyline. 

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and is enjoys watching these new shows.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas.

ALSO READ: https://tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-swastik-productions-next-dangal-tv-titled-tera-didaar-hua-230220 

He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, and many more.

Now the Production house is coming up with a new show on Sony Television. 

As per sources, child artist Tanmay Rishi has been roped in for this upcoming show. 

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role. 

He is best known for his character as Kairav in the TV series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Well, we are sure that the fans will be excited to watch Tanmay in the new show. 

For more details on the upcoming show stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/wow-mythological-show-srimad-ramayan-be-launched-january-2024-sony-tv-230816 

Swastik Productions Sony TV Srimad Ramayan Siddharth Kumar Tewary Rahul Kumar Tewary Sourabh Raj Jain Pooja Sharma Sumedh Mudgalkar Malika Singh Ramayan 2023 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Albert Kabo Lepcha wins the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023!
MUMBAI: After 3 months of being on the quest of perfecting their sur-taal through endless riyaaz and delivering some...
What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why
MUMBAI: Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which was released on November 12, has been doing well at the box office. In an...
Wow! Animal: Ranbir Kapoor finds similarities of his character with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh in case of toughness
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor starring Animal is one of the most anticipated movies right now. People are more excited about...
Wow! Ronit Roy praises Salman Khan's ‘Elephant’s Memory,’ and reveals having a good bond with him; Says 'We grew up together, shared struggles'
MUMBAI : Salman Khan, a superstar, is one of the most important figures in the film industry. In Bollywood, he has...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Tanmay Rishi roped in for Swastik Productions next on Sony Television
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
What! Emraan Hashmi initially was in thought to decline Tiger 3: "It's Salman Khan, It's Tiger, and It's his Brand
MUMBAI : The growing YRF spy universe only seems to grow with the success of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif...
Recent Stories
Salman
What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Albert Kabo Lepcha
Albert Kabo Lepcha wins the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023!
Asmi deo
Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone lauds Isha Malviya says, “You are one of the reasons why I am hooked on to this season.”
Charu
Woah! Charu Asopa opens up about co-parenting daughter Ziana with ex-husband Rajeev Sen
Orry
Must read! Here are answers to the most asked questions about Bigg Boss 17 wild card contestant and every celebrity's BFF Orhan Awartramani aka Orry
Aoora
What! Kpop singer Aoora to enter Bigg Boss 17? Netizens react