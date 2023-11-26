Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Tanmay Rishi roped in for Swastik Productions next on Sony Television

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are getting launched these days and is coming up with different concept and griping storyline.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and is enjoys watching these new shows.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas.

ALSO READ: https://tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-swastik-productions-next-dangal-tv-titled-tera-didaar-hua-230220

He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, and many more.

Now the Production house is coming up with a new show on Sony Television.

As per sources, child artist Tanmay Rishi has been roped in for this upcoming show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

He is best known for his character as Kairav in the TV series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Well, we are sure that the fans will be excited to watch Tanmay in the new show.

For more details on the upcoming show stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/wow-mythological-show-srimad-ramayan-be-launched-january-2024-sony-tv-230816