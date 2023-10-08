EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saad Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Navika is known for her role in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasam Se, Saat Phere, and Baa Bahoo aur Baby among others.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 17:06
Navika Kotia

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot actors are making entries and exits in various shows.

Zee TV is now coming up with a new show titled Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. 

The show stars Manasi Joshi Roy, Ekta Saraiya Mehta and many others in pivotal roles. 

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Navika Kotia is all set to play the lead in the show. 

The show will soon hit the small screens. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

