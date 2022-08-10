Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: sai Barve to reprise the role Surekha Goenka

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

After Neil’s death, the show took a leap where Akshara left the house and gave birth to Abhir. Now Akshara is back in the house and things are getting more intriguing.

Shilpa Raizada, who played the character of Surekah Goenka had left the show before the leap.

Now as per sources, Sai Barve, who is known for her acting contribution in ‘Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha’, is going to reprise the role of Surekha Goenka.

With Akshara coming back to Birla house, things have already become intense as Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding talks are going on. Now it’ll be interesting to see how Surekha Goenka’s character re-entering will change the storyline.

Are you excited to see the upcoming episodes?

