Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: sai Barve to reprise the role Surekha Goenka

After Neil’s death, the show took a leap where Akshara left the house and gave birth to Abhir. Now Akshara is back in the house and things are getting more intriguing.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 12:23
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: sai Barve to reprise the role Surekha Goenka

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

After Neil’s death, the show took a leap where Akshara left the house and gave birth to Abhir. Now Akshara is back in the house and things are getting more intriguing.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Abhinav meet, the former asks Abhinav to address him by his name

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bring the latest updates to you from the world of entertainment.

Shilpa Raizada, who played the character of Surekah Goenka had left the show before the leap.

Now as per sources, Sai Barve, who is known for her acting contribution in ‘Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha’, is going to reprise the role of Surekha Goenka.

With Akshara coming back to Birla house, things have already become intense as Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding talks are going on. Now it’ll be interesting to see how Surekha Goenka’s character re-entering will change the storyline.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri rushes Abhir to Abhimanyu; Abhir in a critical condition

Are you excited to see the upcoming episodes?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Abeer Godwani Sai Barve Surekha Goenka TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 12:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta and Rishita feel happy as Prerna leaves Pandya house
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta enjoy their married life; Anjali brings in a twist
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
"Bollywood Mein Aakar Bigad gai hai," say netizens as they troll Rashmika Mandanna on her dressing
MUMBAI:  Also known as the National crush, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is no doubt one of the major head turners...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat goes missing, Santosh and Sahiba land in big trouble
MUMBAI:Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Marjina tends to Shehzada’s wounds, someone watches them?
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Recent Stories
Rashmika Mandana
"Bollywood Mein Aakar Bigad gai hai," say netizens as they troll Rashmika Mandanna on her dressing

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Shivanshi Das roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli, deets inside
Exclusive! Shivanshi Das roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli, deets inside
Singer Sona Mohapatra criticizes Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan, says “Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood #
Singer Sona Mohapatra criticizes Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan, says “Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood #MeToo”
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it that obvious…”
Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere
Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai…”
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality