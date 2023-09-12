Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira aka Samriddhi Shukla gives us some spicy updates on the upcoming storyline, read on

TellyChakkar went on the sets of the show to give you some spicy exclusive updates on the storyline. We were in conversation with the protagonist Samriddhi Shukla aka Abhira, who shared some interesting updates on the upcoming episodes of the show.
Samriddhi

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens.

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Madhav comes in Armaan's support to make the family accept his marriage with Abhira

In the upcoming episode, after not eating since many days post mother Akshara's death, Abhira is unable to control her hunger pangs and starts cooking noodles for herself.

In the upcoming episode, after not eating since many days post mother Akshara’s death, Abhira is unable to control her hunger pangs and starts cooking noodles for herself. 

Samriddhi reveals that she goes into the kitchen and starts cooking with whatever is available in there. Since Abhira is not much into cooking, she tries making noodles as she is very hungry.

But while she does so, she is caught by the entire Poddar family, who are unhappy with this action of hers. Samriddhi reveals how everytime Abhira messes something up, the whole Poddar family witnesses it together.

According to the Poddar family rules, cooking junk food at home is strictly prohibited. Abhira breaks the rule, which will result in Dadi Sa getting very furious, Samriddhi reveals. Dadi Sa is the eldest in the house and she is totally against Abhira being a part of their family.

The moment Abhira is about to take the first bite of the noodles, she remembers her late mother, Akshara. This ends up with her dropping the plate of noodles, unable to eat anything as she cries in her memory.

In this situation, Armaan is unable to help Abhira and save her from his family's bashing. Samriddhi defends Shehzada Dhami aka Armaan's character, saying that he is also burdened with responsibilities and it cannot be expected from him to save Abhira everytime she messes up.

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Ruhi gets uncomfortable seeing Armaan and Abhira together

Here's the update on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which you were desperately waiting for. Let us know what you think about the current storyline of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

