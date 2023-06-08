EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress Sangeeta Kapure to enter Dangal TV's show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2

Sangeeta Kapure is all set to enter Dangal TV's Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 in a pivotal role.
Sangeeta Kapure

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing leaps, entries, exits and major changes in the storyline. 

Dangal TV's Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is running on small screens for a long time now and it is everyone's favourite. 

The show stars Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra in the lead roles. 

Fans have loved this on-screen jodi a lot. 

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon which will spice up the drama. 

TellyChakkar has exclusive learnt that actress Sangeeta Kapure is all set to enter the show. 

Sangeeta will be seen in a negative character in the show.

Well, we are sure Sangeeta's entry will bring a major twist to the story. 

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. 

The show also stars actors like Ashish Dixit, Jaya Ojha, Seema Azmi, Sara Khan among others. 

It premiered on 3 October 2022. It is the second installment of Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

