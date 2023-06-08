EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress Sangeeta Kapure to enter Dangal TV's show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing leaps, entries, exits and major changes in the storyline.

Dangal TV's Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is running on small screens for a long time now and it is everyone's favourite.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-actor-manas-awasthi-roped-dangal-tv-s-rehna-hai-teri-palkon-ki-chaon-mein-2

The show stars Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra in the lead roles.

Fans have loved this on-screen jodi a lot.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon which will spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar has exclusive learnt that actress Sangeeta Kapure is all set to enter the show.

Sangeeta will be seen in a negative character in the show.

Well, we are sure Sangeeta's entry will bring a major twist to the story.

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

The show also stars actors like Ashish Dixit, Jaya Ojha, Seema Azmi, Sara Khan among others.

It premiered on 3 October 2022. It is the second installment of Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-actress-nidhi-bhavsar-enter-dangal-tv-s-palkon-ki-chhanv-mein-2-230403