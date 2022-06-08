Exclusive! “Yes, I had a crush on my teacher when I was in class three and at that time I did think it was true love” - Pranay Pachauri

MUMBAI : The series is about two warring coaching institutes and the consequences of their rivalry on the students who come there to study. A journey of friendship, first love, heartbreak, peer pressure, and the loss of innocence of youth.

( Also Read - Exclusive! "It is the powerful character and well-written and depicted character", says Anu Kapoor on his upcoming Amazon Prime web series titled, 'Crash course' )

The series will be premiering today on Amazon Prime.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pranay Pachauri who essays the role of Ashutosh Kumar and asked him what drove him to sign this show and how was his experience working with Anu Kapoor.

What drove you to say “Yes” to the show?

The story was so interesting and the character was very appealing. No one has seen such a role on OTT before. There are so many layers to the show and the character, and I don’t think any actor would say No to this show or the character.

Since the show is about college and classes, tell us did you have a crush on your teacher when you were young?

Oh yes, I was in class three and I was in love with one of my teachers, but at that time I thought it was love when it was only a crush, and at that time, I also thought she was loving and giving attention only to me and that’s such a pure feeling and those days were something else.

How was your experience working with Anu Kapoor?

Though I didn’t have any scenes with him in the series, the little interaction that I had with him off-screen was so remarkable. He is such a grounded person, so humble and down to earth. Whenever you see him you go back to the 90s and early 20s when he used to host Antakshri on television and it gives a nostalgic feeling, I feel humbled and privileged to have worked with him.

Well, the audience is excited to see Pranay Pachauri in the upcoming series as a new character Ashutosh Kumar.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Exclusive! "It is the powerful character and well-written and depicted character", says Anu Kapoor on his upcoming Amazon Prime web series titled, 'Crash course' )



