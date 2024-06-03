Exclusive! Yogesh Raj Bedi roped in for Boyhood Productions' next on Colors

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Tellychakkar earlier reported that actor Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha will collaborate for Boyhood Productions' upcoming production. The show will air on Colors TV. There has previously been talk that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha would team up.

However, it has been confirmed that they will come together in Boyhood Productions' upcoming show.

Well now we have another name associated with the project. As per sources, Yogesh Raj Bedi is roped in for the show. He would be seen playing the role of the leading lady's brother.

He is known for his role in the show, Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

