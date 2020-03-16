EXCLUSIVE! 'Yogi also started crying while we were performing the scene' Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma on the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, bonding with Yogendra Vikram Singh and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm. With Samrat's death, there shall be a massive twist in Pakhi's life.

We got in touch with Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma to know her reaction on the current track, her bond with Yogendra and more, check out what she revealed:

What was your reaction to the major shock of Samrat's death?

Pakhi was heartbroken initially and she survived for a year without her husband, when finally things work well with Samrat, he dies. She is in disbelief that again all the miseries end up in her life. I don't know how will this shock turn her into, but I believe she will seek revenge for all her sorrows. She will turn into a major explosive person, her revenge is sure something viewers will have to wait for.

How has it been building the chemistry with Samrat?

Yogi is my co-actor and we are great friends, with Samrat as Pakhi, they were falling in love. They started trusting each other, she had these really cute moments together. When I read his scenes for the death track, I was really emotional as those scenes are extremely heartwrenching. I cried reading them. Even when the death scene was shot, Pakhi was in shock, those scenes shook me inside.

What was the most heartwrenching scene for you?

The current scene was extremely emotional, we have been crying for two days. None of us has even worn glycerine for the shots. I really feel bad for Pakhi and Samrat as both of them didn't get their love and finally, when there were some good moments, the major shock arrives. These are one of the most emotional scenes. Even when Yogi was lying, while I was performing he started crying, these scenes are surely going to get all of them teary-eyed.

