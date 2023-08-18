Exclusive! “You know we have 12-hour shifts, and you have to sacrifice somewhere or the other”, Zeeshan Khan talks about his fitness secret, shooting schedule, and more!

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his Hindi Film debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for being a part of the show Kundali Bhagya, putting a rest to this rumor Zeeshan will be playing a negative lead in the show Baaghin also starring Aneru Vajani and Ansh Bagri.

Zeeshan has been a heartthrob of the TV world for a long time, fans look up to the actor for fitness tips and always want to know the secret of being healthy.

Well, TellyChakkar caught up with the actor sometime ago, and we asked him all the questions related to fitness and what is his secret, to which he said, “You know we have 12-hour shifts, and you have to sacrifice somewhere or the other to pull a 12-hour shift, and travel and make up also takes up our time, so eventually we give in 16 hours to the shooting process, and so only 8 hours are left, and out of those I give 3 hours to the Gym, and then I am only left with 5 hours, and I sleep in those, so whenever I get a little time on the shoot, I take naps just sitting in my chair, so this is my routine and this is the time and I am thankful that I am getting these opportunities, I am young so I can deal with the long hours, which I know I won’t be able to when I am older, so I am glad about everything”.

He has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 where he gained a lot of popularity but was eliminated after violence and after that, he was Lock Upp Season 1, where he was again eliminated from the show due to violence. He had gained a lot of support from the audience, and fans demanded that he come back.

Zeeshan will next be seen in Baagin playing the negative lead.

