EXCLUSIVE! Yug has changed from lively to a matured brother' Anuj Khurana on his character's graph, bond with his co-stars in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved by the audience. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh, and the storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The two play the roles of lead characters Gungun and Abhinav respectively. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show Khorkuto.

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Emotional! Gungun and Anubhav’s sad confrontation, Anubhav gives his ring back

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Anuj Khurana aka Yug spoke about his character graph in the show, his bond with co-stars and more. Read on…

What kind of a graph do you see in your character?

Initially, when we started off it was quite a lively character and kinda new for me as I was working on the little nuances that could make the character more interesting. Now there are more serious scenes and the emotional moments have increased so the character has taken an arc of being more mature. Things have changed for Yug.

Tell us something about your bond, who is your favourite co-actor?

It would be really difficult for me to pick one as all of them are really close to me. Yes, Mehul aka Golu Chacha as we have most scenes together, even after a serious scene, we would have our fun banters, then Rajeevji we share the same room and he is like an elder brother to me. He guides me about things, be it Manan, Yesha, or Sonia all of them are dear to me. It would be really difficult to pick one.

What would be your advice to Gungun, Anubhav, and Akriti?

My advice would be that if there is love, if there are feelings then they must come out and express it in open and make it easy for all of us. We have seen Akriti expressing it but I feel now the three of them need clarity.

Also Read:Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Riddhesh wants Anubhav to take care of Gungun, Riddhesh in hospital